Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.25% of Hess Midstream worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 259,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last ninety days.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 305,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.