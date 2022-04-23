Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 331 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

