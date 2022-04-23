Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 888.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.