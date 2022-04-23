Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to announce $116.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $133.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $739.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Duluth has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.