DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.25.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DZS during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

