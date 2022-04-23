Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 31,206 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Cabot worth $173,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 322,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

