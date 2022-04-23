Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 272,664 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 9.16% of Archrock worth $105,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 1,018,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

