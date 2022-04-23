Earnest Partners LLC Buys 101,398 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,398 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of KeyCorp worth $112,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.71. 13,425,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

