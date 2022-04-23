Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,159 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Restaurant Brands International worth $86,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 712,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,440,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,805. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

