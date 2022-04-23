Earnest Partners LLC Has $115.77 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $115,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

ANSS traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $276.52. 354,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,876. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day moving average is $349.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

