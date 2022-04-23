Earnest Partners LLC Has $226.60 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120,354 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $226,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.88. The company had a trading volume of 202,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,651. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.05 and a 200-day moving average of $437.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

