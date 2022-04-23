Earnest Partners LLC Has $242.18 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the quarter. Albany International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Albany International worth $242,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 52.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 181,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,884. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

