Earnest Partners LLC Has $96.86 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 305,637 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $96,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. 28,309,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,989,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

