Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $143,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after buying an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after buying an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BIO traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.29. 140,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

