Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $188,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 275.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 289,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.24 and a 12 month high of $173.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

