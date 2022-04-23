Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,704,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,034 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $136,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,543. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.