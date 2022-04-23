Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 46,269 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average of $162.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

