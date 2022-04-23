Earnest Partners LLC Sells 107,518 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,712,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,518 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $159,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 604,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

