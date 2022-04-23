Earnest Partners LLC Sells 123,746 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,746 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CMC Materials worth $297,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CCMP traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $179.70. 247,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.26. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.