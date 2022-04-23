Earnest Partners LLC Sells 174,195 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,195 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $120,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 424,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 656,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

