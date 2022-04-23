Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.50.

Shares of GS traded down $14.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

