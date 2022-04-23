Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $198,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.51. 80,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,805. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

