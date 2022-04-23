East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
