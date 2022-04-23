easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 570 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.60 ($9.08).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 586.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

