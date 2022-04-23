eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. 4,914,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 178,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 693,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,992 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

