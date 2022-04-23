Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Raised to €52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

EDNMY opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

