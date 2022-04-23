Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $236,698.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,808,281,681 coins and its circulating supply is 6,122,820,927 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

