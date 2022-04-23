Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

