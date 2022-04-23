Elamachain Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $111,408.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

