Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0563

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $24.92 million and $173,528.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.66 or 0.07429097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.44 or 1.00092654 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.