Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
About Elior Group (Get Rating)
