ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.70 ($15.81).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ZIL2 stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €8.28 ($8.90). The stock had a trading volume of 69,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.58. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €7.05 ($7.58) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($19.55). The firm has a market cap of $524.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

