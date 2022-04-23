EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,302.58

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,302.58 ($16.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($17.20). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,314 ($17.10), with a volume of 62,104 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,302.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £829.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

