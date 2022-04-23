Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($17.72).

ENGI stock opened at €12.08 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.25 and a 200-day moving average of €12.72. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($16.30).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

