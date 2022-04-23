Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.51 Million

Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will post $389.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.01 million to $399.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $259.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. 234,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

