EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.