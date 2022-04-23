Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$4.33. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 731,617 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.16.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

