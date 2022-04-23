Epic Cash Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Epic Cash has a market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $112,440.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003777 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,112,896 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

