Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.00-$8.30 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $201.41 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

