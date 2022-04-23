Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.54.

NYSE EFX opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.47. Equifax has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

