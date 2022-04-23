Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.54.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.09. Equifax has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.