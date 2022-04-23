Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.19.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$197,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,060.56. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

