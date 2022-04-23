Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $129.31 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.71 or 0.07462992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00268732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.23 or 0.00801893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.00693609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00088275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.00393682 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

