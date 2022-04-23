ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

