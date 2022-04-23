ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.