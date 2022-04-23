Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $73,462.72 and $899.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

