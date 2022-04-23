Everex Price Reaches $0.0159 on Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $360,369.73 and $4,701.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

