EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. 1,348,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

