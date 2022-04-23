EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in ASML by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in ASML by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.37 on Friday, hitting $607.61. 1,092,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,405. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

