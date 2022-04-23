EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $721,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 3,653,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,995. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

